Duane L. Johnson

Duane LeRoy Johnson, age 85, died peacefully at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea Sunday, July 9, 2023. The family will be welcoming visitors from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 13th at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Service. Duane’s funeral service will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Service, 11:00 AM, Friday, July 14, 2023, with interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery; visitation will begin one hour prior. He was born at home in Lake Mills, Iowa to Wilford and Anna (Chose) Johnson on March 8, 1938. Duane attended school through the 10th grade. He married Virginia Svendsen on September 28th, 1957, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Four Children were born into this union, Rick, Marty, Reedie, and Danny. Duane worked for Glen Sherburne Construction, Montgomery Wards, and Albert Lea Block Plant; Не was most proud of his work through D.L. Johnson Masonry, Inc., which he started and owned. He also co-owned a bar in Leland, Iowa for a time. He took pride in his work; laying many blocks and bricks, and pouring cement all around the area. Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping up north. He also enjoyed Stock car races. Duane is survived by his sons Marty (Peggy) Johnson and Danny Johnson; Daughter-in-law Lisa Johnson; Son-in-law Bruce Nelson; Grandchildren Crystal (Jay) Flattum, Wade (Callie) Flattum, Krista Johnson, Robert (Jody) Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Heather Nelson, Nicholas Johnson, Christina (Trey) Talamantes; Great-Grandchildren Viviana, Valerie, Axel, River, Hunter, Gretah, Stellah, and Charlie; Brother-in-law Dallas Svendsen; Sister-in-law Goldie (Bob) Svendsen; Brother-in-law LaMoyne (Jody) Svendsen; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend JoAnn Green. Duane is preceded in death by his Parents; Wife Virginia; Son Rick; Daughter Reedie Nelson; Siblings Helen, Wilma, Raymond, Arthur, Sharon, David, Oliver, Evelyn, and Roger; and his Parents-in-law Lorenz and Violet Svendsen. Duane will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Blessed be his memory. Family and faith were very important to Duane. The family would like to thank Thorne Crest Assisted Living, Mayo Hospice, and Stephanie Lorenson, APRN, CNP, FNPC.