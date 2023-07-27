Edna Christian

Edna Evelyn Christian passed away July 24, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born to Edwin O. and Amanda Weieneth on July 4, 1926, in Glenville, Minnesota, their only child to survive infancy. Her mother died when she was nine years old and she was raised by her father and loyal housekeeper, Olga Huus. Her cousin Pearl Woodiwiss was her best childhood friend, taking the place of a sister and her cousin A. E. Weieneth took care of her like a brother. She attended Lindenwood College for two years and then transferred and graduated from Macalester College.

She married Edward Christian, who predeceased her. Although she had several careers including teaching and selling mutual funds, she loved doing income tax work and developed friendships and loyal clients over many years.

She and Ed spent many hours dancing in their early years and square dancing when they retired to Texas. She loved having coffee with her good friends, playing bridge, and later 500 as well as a good Manhattan, always with two cherries. A reluctant traveler at first, she and Ed traveled the world and she became an avid souvenir shopper. On the Fourth of July, the day was always filled with friends from far and wide calling to wish her a happy birthday. As a parent, her motto was that she would do anything for her children and she always did.

Edna lived at Bancroft Apartments for the last several years and appreciated the kindness of the staff there. Ronda Tuveson became her “godsend” over the last year. Always frugal, Edna supported the Salvation Army and Planned Parenthood. The family thanks St. Croix Hospice for their professional and gentle care.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Christian (spouse Rick Wenstrup) and her son Kent Christian (spouse Joan Christian), five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice of Albert Lea.