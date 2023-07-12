Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture features
Arts & Culture columns
Birth Announcements
Campus Notes
Engagements
Weddings
Faith
Organizations
Cops, Courts & Fires
Education
Elections & Campaigns
Health Updates
Progress 2023
State & Regional
Weather
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Al Batt
Sarah Stultz
April Jeppson
Guest Columns
Letters to the Editor
Obits
Obituary Information And Guidelines
Services
About Us
Policies
Advertise with Us
News Tip
Photo
Send a Video
photo order form
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Contests
Albert Lea Magazine
Classifieds
Public Notices
E-Edition
Farmers market basket given away
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
By
Submitted
From left, Deb Schatz with the Albert Lea Farmers Market, presents Robin Schwemmler with the basket of goodies she won in the June 28 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided
More News
Court dispositions: Feb. 21-23, 2023
4th of July Car Show winners
Blood drive yields 44 pints
Teenager pleads not guilty to pulling gun on employee at Walmart
Print Article
Construction Updates
Southeast Minnesota state highway sealing project begins
July 10, 2023
Financials
<br />
Special Section
More special sections
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Subscriptions
Copyright
© 2023, Albert Lea Tribune