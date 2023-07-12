Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Submitted

From left, Deb Schatz with the Albert Lea Farmers Market, presents Robin Schwemmler with the basket of goodies she won in the June 28 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

