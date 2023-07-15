Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Submitted

Deb Schatz, left, presents Sarah Knutson with the basket of goodies she won in the July 5 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

