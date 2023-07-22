Founder of Lutherans in Africa to speak at St. John’s Lutheran Church Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

All are welcome for a presentation by guest preacher James May at 9 a.m. July 30 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1200 13th Ave. NW in Austin.

At 10:15 a.m., after worship, May will speak about what Lutherans in Africa is, and what he is doing with the millions of Lutherans all over Africa. LIA also translates and distributes Lutheran materials like the Small Catechism and The Book of Concord. This is one of the best ways to educate pastors and catechists in Africa.

LIA does not just teach but rather trains pastors and catechists to be teachers of the faith. The participants will go home to teach dozens, hundreds and thousands of people in their parish or region.

People interested in contributing to the cause can donate by check to: Lutherans In Africa, PO Box 121, Ocean Shores, WA 98569 or visit them online at

LutheransInAfrica.com Any gift will help form Africans to be teachers of the faith.

Founded in 2010, Lutherans in Africa (LIA) equips Africans to be teachers of the saving faith in Christ Jesus. This is done through training pastors, evangelists, deaconesses and Sunday school teachers in the pure doctrine and its instruction, liturgy and hymnody and through translating key doctrinal resources into African languages.