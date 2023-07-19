Freeborn County marriage licenses issued Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

June 2023

Heather Kaye Davies of 508 Green Ave. in Albert Lea and Casey Duaine King of 805 Freeborn Ave. in Albert Lea.

Caitlin Ashton Matson and Cole Thomas Lenort, both of 107 Fifth St. SE in Geneva

George Francis McIntyre IV and Cassandra Irene Deal Rasmussen, both of 1404 Plainview Lane in Albert Lea

Jessi Lynn Kominek and Dustin Alan Hauser, both of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea

Theresa Mary Drescher and Mark Richard Olson, both of 708 N. Fifth St. in Bricelyn

Krista Mae Davis and Kaleb Robert Bendickson, both of P.O. Box 282, 142 Charles St. in Conger.

Miranda Marie Gomez, of 2327 Gene Ave. in Albert Lea, and Curtiss Lee Ihme, of 202 First Ave. S. in Albert Lea.

Jadyn Virginia Rende and Micah Hildon Ogren, both of 1604 W. Richway Drive in Albert Lea.

Abigail Hanna Lambert and Jacob Marcus Ehret, both of 111 Fairview Drive in Albert Lea

Anita Zuniga and Quent Michael Jepson, both of 1105 W. Front St. in Albert Lea

Christine Marie Mitchell and Ryan Lee Shepherd, both of 81856 State Highway 251 in Hollandale

Kyo Lee Htoo and Say Rober, both of 800 S. Newton Ave. in Albert Lea