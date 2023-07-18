Freeborn Eagles Rugby Club hosts awards banquet

Seniors were Mackenzie Hanson, Jacey Neimeier, Brycin Kirsch and not pictured, Chris Batt. Provided
2023 captains were the following: boys' high school, Brycin Kirsch, not pictured Chris Batt; boys' middle school Eddie Enser, not pictured Soren Fjermestad; girls' were Mackenzie Hanson, Jacey Niemeier, Whitney studier and, not pictured, Maria Clarey. Provided
Honor Award winners were LaBrea Eriksmoen, middle school; Maddee Anderson, high school; and Teaghan Tolbers, high school. Not pictured Dylan Groess, middle school. Provided
Sacrifice Award winners were Lillian Hernandez, high school, and Luis Chavez, middle school. Not pictured: Maris Riemann, middle school, and Chris Batt, high school. Provided
Discipline Award winners were Marley Smerud, middle school; Jose Fernandez, high school. Not pictured: Maria Clarey, high school; Devin Groess, middle school; Grayson Heath, high school. Provided
The Freeborn Eagles Rugby Club recently held its awards banquest. Heart award winners were Lola Hanson, middle school; Whitney Studier, high school; Soren Fjermestad, middle school; and Brycin Kirsch, high school. Provided