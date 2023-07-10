Gene Irving Leland, formerly of Kiester, passed away Thursday, July 6,2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center at the age of 95. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 14,2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bricelyn Lutheran Church in Bricelyn, MN with Pastor Peg Morose presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bricelyn Lutheran Church in Bricelyn, MN and will continue one hour before the service at Bricelyn Lutheran Church (10:00-11:00 a.m.). Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Gene was born near Bricelyn on November 4, 1927, the firstborn son of Irving and Genevieve (Henderson) Leland. He met his wife, Jacqueline, when they were both students at Bricelyn High School. He graduated in 1945. In January 1951, he was drafted to serve during the Korean Conflict. He had his basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas before he was stationed to what is now known as North Korea. He was honorably discharged in November 1952. He then returned to Bricelyn where he became a lifelong farmer. On February 22, 1953 he married Jacqueline Mathison at Bricelyn Lutheran Church. They lived in the Bricelyn area until 1963 when they moved to a farm near Kiester. In 1999 he and Jackie moved into Kiester. They enjoyed 47 years together before she died in 2000. In 2001 he married Lavonne (Voldahl) Graue in Rake, IA. They lived in Kiester before moving to Mills Harbor in Lake Mills.

This past year Gene was honored for his 70-year membership in the American Legion. For many years he picked sweet corn for the Bricelyn Canning Factory. He also served as a Kiester Township supervisor. In the early 2000’s Gene was a Kiester Lion where he enjoyed working at the county fair. He was a faithful member of Bricelyn Lutheran Church. Gene really enjoyed visits with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His favorite goodbye saying was “Toodle Loo”! Another favorite of his was enjoying his can of Coca Cola while watching RFD…especially Hee Haw and Molly B!

Gene is survived by his wife, LaVonne, his children: Craig (Lesa) Leland of Bricelyn, MN, Denise (Steven) Lorenz of Broken Arrow, OK and Cory (Rosa) Leland of Crossville, TN; grandchildren: Christopher (Courtney) Lorenz of Faribault, MN, Lindsey (Wayne) Chapman of Wells, MN, Stephanie (Burt) McLachlan of Tulsa, OK, Brandon (Laura) Lorenz of Littleton, CO, Matthew (Jennifer) Lorenz of St. Paul, MN, Brianna Lorenz of Wells, MN and Aimee Lorenz of St. Paul, MN, Sheena (Justin) Smith of Bubendorf, Switzerland and Shawn (Alyson) Leland of Davenport, IA; great grandchildren: Ian and Audrey Bennett of Clear Lake, IA, Ellenie and Emelia Lorenz of Faribault, MN, Kelsie Chapman of Wells, MN, Kayla, Arianna, and Gabriella McLachlan of Tulsa, OK, Liam Lorenz of Littleton, CO, Isla and Severin Lorenz of St. Paul, MN and Esther Smith of Bubendorf, Switzerland; and by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jackie (2000), his granddaughter, Laura Jean Lorenz, and his siblings and their spouses, LaVonne and Emmet Iverson, Carolyn and Herb Kraus and Roger and Kay Leland and as well as many other relatives and friends.