Geneva woman inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

At the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Eagles State Convention in Crookston, on June 15 through June 17, Shirley Johnson of Albert Lea Eagles #2258 was inducted into the Minnesota Hall of Fame.

Johnson has been a member of the Albert Lea Eagles Auxiliary since April 1, 1985. She was living in Austin at that time and has since moved to Geneva.

According to a press release, Johnson is a wonderful lady who shows everyone what an Eagles sister should be. She is still going strong with a forever smile on her face at all times and a helping hand reaching out to any and all sisters. She has gone through the officers’ chairs and has been a past president and auditor for many years.

But more importantly, she takes all new members under her wings and shows them what the Auxiliary is all about and helps them in any way she is asked or not asked to do.

When a new officer is installed, she is ready, willing and able to answer all questions and to explain what is expected of the new officer and shows them the correct way of doing their duties. She is always ready to work in the kitchen at all times, ready to help prepare the food for any occasion. She sets up the meeting room for all meetings, whether she is asked to do so or not. Then she will help put everything away after each meeting. If an officer is absent from a meeting, she will sit in the chair willingly and perform that duty for the night. For many years she has co-chaired the Mother/Daughter Banquet, Auxiliary Christmas Party and many more activities.

She has also co-chaired for many years The Arc (Life Center) room for the mentally disabled in our communities and has made many, many new friends with the prom goers who come in and hug her every year.

The only time she has not been to a meeting, dinner, luncheon or gathering in all her years as a member would be due to the weather as she lived in Austin then moved to Geneva, then nobody else could attend either. She is faithful to the Sisterhood and always there with a big smile and hug for anyone coming through the door. She is also one of the first to greet a visitor and make them welcome.

Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame and recognized due to her loyalty to the Eagles, her way of life, her friendship to one and all and her devotion to the meaning of “People Helping People.” She is an angel to anyone who has ever met her. She has never asked for any recognition from neither the Auxiliary, her church nor her community — it is just her way of life.