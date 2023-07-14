Golfer makes rare Albatross at Green Lea Golf Course

Published 2:02 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Submitted

Mike Diemer, center, made an Albatross on #10 at Green Lea on July 9. He used a driver and 6 iron on the 525 yard par 5. Playing with him was Steve Falk and Dean Dahl. Provided

