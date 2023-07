A celebration of life service will be held for Kari L. Hellie, 54, of Midland, PA., formerly of Minneapolis, MN.

She is the daughter of Esther Larsen (Kenneth) born 12-24-68 died 6-13-23.

The service will be held at Our Father’s House, 18358 US Hwy 69, Albert Lea, MN, on July 22, 2023. Visitation at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. service.