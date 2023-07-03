Kimberly Steinhorst

Kimberly Dawn Steinhorst was born January 30, 1957, in Spencer, Iowa. Kimberly passed away on May 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN at the age of 66.

At Kimberly’s request a Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, 2023, at Eddie’s Bar, Albert Lea beginning at 1pm.

Kimberly worked at Minnesota Corrugated Box, bartender at Eddies Bar, and worked 16 years for dear friend Joy McCune at Joy’s Estate Sales.

Kimberly is survived by five brothers and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, younger sister Kitty, and her uncle Dale.

Burial will be held at a later date in Spencer, Iowa.