Laurine L. Kabrud

Laurine passed peacefully June 20th, 2023 at the Thorne Crest Retirement Community. She was 90 years old.

Laurine was born in Minnesota Lake, MN on July 5th, 1932 to Chris and Laura (Svensen) Andersen. She lived on the family farm outside of Conger, MN. She attended a country school and graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School. She married the love of her life, Ernie Kabrud, on April 19th, 1958. Ernie and Laurine built their house on Plainview Lane and lived there for over 60 years raising their children Laurie, Lisa, and Joe. Laurine worked for 25 years in the Albert Lea School District as a Paraprofessional. She worked at the elementary schools and loved working with kids of all ages. During those years she was also involved as a 4-H leader, Scout leader, and anything that her kids and grandkids were interested in. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Laurine stayed busy after retirement with baking, sewing, and embroidery projects that family was gifted with over the years.

Laurine’s true joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Laurine always enjoyed meeting new people and getting to hear their stories. She liked to try new things and always encouraged the people around her to be the best they could be.

Laurine is survived by her children Laurie (Dennis) Bergstrom , Lisa Laber, and Joe Kabrud, her grandchildren Kaci Bergstrom (Teal Hunter), Emily (Trevor) Schuster, Miranda Laber, Shane Laber, Scot Kabrud, and Sara Kabrud, her great grandchildren Kiaayo Kennedy, Nash and Brooks Schuster, and Zoe Hunter.

Passing before Laurine was her husband Ernie Kabrud, son in law Frank Laber, daughter in law Connie Kabrud, grandchild Madison Kabrud, her parents Chris and Laura Andersen, and her sister and brother in law Juline and Elmer Jacobs.

We will miss her dearly. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Thorne Crest Retirement Community and Mayo Hospice for their continued care for Laurine.

The funeral for Laurine Kabrud, of Albert Lea MN, will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Home on Monday, July 17th. Visitation will be from 10am-11am, service at 11am, with lunch and Internment following. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Laurine’s life. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.