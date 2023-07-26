Letter: How will Trump get a fair trial? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Do you think the American people can get a fair trial against Trump? Where are they going to find 12 jurors who haven’t seen all the evidence against him? The only way they get 12 jurors is if 12 say they have never watched the news when they are picking the jury pool. These Trumpsters will make up every excuse they can think of to cover for him. Trump is a publicity hound. He knows there is no bad publicity. No publicity is the only bad publicity. I mentioned this before. There are voters who would vote for a pig for president if there was a Republican sign in front of it. It isn’t that hard to find a few weak-minded voters who are impressed with a radical type person and would vote for him.

Trump once said he could walk down Fifth Avenue in New York and shoot someone and his popularity would still go up. This should make a Trumpster feel like a first class imbecile. Many weak-minded Trumpsters wouldn’t get the fact he was talking about them and continue making up excuses for him. Anyone with common sense can tell he is an egotistical narcissist. He has yet to admit he lost the election.

Trumpsters keep asking when are we going to stop talking about Trump. I say we will when Trump admits he lost the election, and you know this will never happen. If he does happen to run again and loses will he then admit he lost the election? I doubt it. It’s going to be hard to find something to talk about when he is gone.

I have a message to the Trumpsters: When you have a fool for a leader then you are well represented. By the way I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea