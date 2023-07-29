Letter: Republicans using exaggerations to explain focus Published 8:30 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

I just read a letter from Peggy Bennett to her followers. I am not on that list. It was disturbing, and people I know were upset. Strong wording was used tending to exaggeration. According to her letter, the last session of the Minnesota Legislature “has transformed Minnesota right into the economic and crime-ridden desert of a third-world country!” Peggy, that is pure blaspheme!

After the sessions final tally, our schools received needed funds — not enough, but this will help. Our students will not go hungry. The Legislature controlled by Democrats focused on children and families. Tuition-free college for children of families making less than $60,000. The list of measures that will improve the life of our families is impressive.

Republicans seem to be using exaggerations and outrageous statements to explain their focus.

Remember the kitty litter in the school’s bathrooms? Completely false.

Mary Heaney

Albert Lea