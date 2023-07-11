Life Center’s new executive director has history of outreach Published 9:33 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The LIFE Center of Freeborn County has a new executive director, Patricia Schuster.

“I was looking for a position that would be an outreach to people,” she said. “When I saw this position — and it’s in the area that I appreciate — I saw that there was something that could fit my outreach interests.”

The position needed someone who could reach people in need of socialization, particularly those with disabilities and those who had to stay home because of the lack of transportation options available to them. Fortunately, providing activities and transportation was something she wanted more of in order for people to get together.

Schuster and her husband have been missionaries their entire lives and traveled abroad while raising three children. During that time, she has worked with youth programs, children’s programs and senior programs. So that made the position a natural fit for her.

“My outreach, my mission vision is basically to coordinate and schedule activities that are best for others, and fundraising for them as well,” she said. “And getting the community involved, which we need desperately.”

Among the skills she plans to bring to the position are leadership, looking ahead and connecting with people searching for opportunities, whether through supporting or sponsoring organizations like the LIFE Center. Besides her experience coordinating activities, Schuster also felt she would bring kindness and consideration to the role.

She also said she was good at dealing with people in crisis.

Her favorite experience in her role is learning the vision of the organization, outreach to people with disabilities and providing them socialization opportunities.

She also enjoys getting the community involved.

She first heard about the opening through an online search.

“I was looking for work in the ‘caring of the community’ kind of position,” she said.

Her goals include finding a way to get people who don’t drive into the center to foster activities and bring in more volunteers/staffing.

Schuster started her new position June 26. Prior to the role, she served as an assisted living director in Wells. She also works part time in property management.

If you would like to support the LIFE Center, Wedgewood Cove Club Club is hosting their 48th annual Sparky-Dan Kruse Memorial Golf Classic from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. All proceeds will go towards the center. Wedgewood Cove is at 2200 W. Ninth St.

For more information on getting involved with the open-door organization, visit lifecenterfc.org or call 507-377-3469.

“It’s a safe place for families or individuals to come in and either visit or just spend some time because they want to visit others, or play games, or find out resources for their family members that perhaps are going through a disability situation,” she said.

Currently the LIFE Center has a membership of around 200 people.

“I’d love to have anyone inquire if they want to be a part of our community, even if they only just want to support financially or just with items needed,” she said.