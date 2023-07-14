Lorraine Nagel, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Emerald skilled nursing home in Faribault, MN. A memorial service will held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kent Otterman will be officiating.

Lorraine was born on October 24, 1933 to Tony and Lauretta Gavle. She married Kenny Nagel on June 2, 1951 at the Lunder Lutheran Church. She worked her first job at Wilson’s in the office. She also worked at Johnson’s Floral for over 25 years, along with Herberger’s for over 20 years as well. She even had a short job as a boat maker for Knutson Boats. Lorraine loved to tend to her vegetable and flower gardens and made it a career as a local florist. She was known for her patience for retail and was always sought out by her customers for advice. She was a member of both the Eagles and the Elks, and she and Kenny would go on Friday night dates and meet with their friends to play pull-tabs. She was a member of the Round Prairie Lutheran Church and was their church florist for many years, creating beautiful floral arrangements.

She enjoyed snowmobiling, oil painting and making ceramics. When not outside working in the garden or the flower shop, she could be found baking delicious apple pies and lefse. She enjoyed relaxing at Diamond Joe’s, and in earlier years enjoyed her time in the local golf and bowling leagues. But most of all, she was known for her positive thoughts and outlook and being full of life and laughter.

Email newsletter signup

Lorraine is survived in death by her children Steve (Julie) Nagel, Brad (Connie) Nagel, and Carrie Villana; grandchildren Nick (Angie) Nagel and their children Claire and Hannah, Nate (Abbey) Nagel and their children Lily, Luke and Sophie, Tina (Jacob) Huchtmeier and their child Hattie, and Armen Amirayan; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Kenny Nagel; parents Tony and Lauretta Gavle; twin sister Lorna Troe, sister Berdine Staples, and infant sister Gloria Gavle; and brother-in-law Charles Troe.