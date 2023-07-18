Matthew Jay Anderson of Albert Lea, MN age 66 passed away Thursday July 13, 2023.

Matt is survived by his wife, Peggy Anderson of Albert Lea; children, Scott Anderson (Anna) of West Salem, WI and their children, Katie Scott (Quincy) of San Antonio, TX and their children, Kevin Anderson of Albert Lea, and Kristopher Anderson (Kim) of Webster City, IA and his family; siblings, Marcia and Rick Schroeder of Wells, MN, Mark and Robin Anderson of Britt, IA, Melanie and Scott Phillips of Winnebago, MN.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Anderson of Watertown, SD, and his parents, Vernon and Mary Ethel of Blue Earth, MN.

Upon graduating from Blue Earth High School in 1975, Matt joined the United States Air Force, where he served at Lackland Air Force Base, Chanute Air Force Base, and K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base. He took great pride in serving alongside his military brothers and family members.

Matt excelled in his studies of Mechanical Drafting and Engineering. His accomplishments brought immense pride to his family.

On January 10, 1976, Matt married Peggy. After completing his service in the Air Force, they settled in Walters, MN, where Matt worked as a manager at Simes Industries for five years. Subsequently, they moved to Albert Lea when Matt was offered a position at Continental Castings (Progress Castings). Throughout his tenure, he achieved success and eventually became the Vice President of Engineering. Matt also worked at Farmland in Albert Lea, MN, and Wichita, KS. Later on, he moved to Webster City, IA, to serve as the Vice President of Operations at Seneca Foundry. Matt recently retired from CertainTeed of Saint Gobain, where he held the position of Plant Manager at the Fort Dodge, IA location.

Matt enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He found great joy in sharing his love for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. As a skilled craftsman, Matt also enjoyed woodworking and building, from crafting custom trim to undertaking full remodels. His woodworking projects included furniture pieces, carved animals, and more. Additionally, he was a hobbyist photographer, capturing wildlife videos and photographs with trail cams. Matt engaged in various outdoor activities such as ATVing, canoeing, and boating. He was a mechanical enthusiast known for his ability to fix anything. He loved tinkering with engines and was most recently restoring motorcycles. His garage was a familiar sight, full of projects and tools, including the tools he created himself.

Known for his epic storytelling, Matt entertained his family, coworkers, and grandkids with tall tales of adventure and near misses. From encounters with bears to racing his muscle cars, he had a talent for captivating his audience.

Matt was an active member of the community, dedicating his time to teaching Sunday school, the Boy Scouts as a scout leader, and coaching youth soccer.

Above all, Matt was a loving husband, father, and grandfather-a true friend to many. He leaves behind cherished memories, and he will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Life Center of Freeborn County/Special Olympics.