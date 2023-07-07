Medical examiner rules toddler’s death a homicide Published 1:32 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a 2-year-old boy in Albert Lea on Thursday as a homicide.

Albert Lea police stated the death of Ahziyas Dampha was caused by blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Police received a call at 11:43 a.m. Thursday from the boy’s mother at Trailside Apartments, 504 James Ave., who stated her 2-year-old boy had fallen down the stairs and was reportedly unresponsive.

The mother had just returned home from work and had not seen what occurred. Her boyfriend, Austin Navarro, 24, who had been caring for the child, along with their 3-month-old baby, had left southbound in a vehicle.

Police stated members of Albert Lea Fire Rescue observed Navarro leaving the scene as they approached the apartments.

The toddler, who was unresponsive but breathing when authorities arrived, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An officer pulled Navarro over in the vehicle with the 3-month-old baby, and he was arrested and taken to the Freeborn County jail for driving after revocation and child endangerment charges.

Additional charges are pending.