Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Jerry Brandt Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Class of 1974

My family members and what I’m doing now: Jane (wife), Josh (son; girlfriend, Tiffany), Dan (son; wife, Jordan). Currently retired and enjoying my free time until I find my next passion. I enjoy cabin time, hunting and shooting sports, and fishing. We’re going to Alaska as a family in June.

ALHS sports played: Track and field, football

Favorite ALHS sports memory: My favorite memory at ALHS happened during a dual track meet vs. Minneapolis Southwest High School. The meet featured the number one and number two ranked discus throwers in the state, myself and Pat Bailey. While I had a good day, Pat unloaded a state record throw that day of 188’6”. It’s probably still our stadium record and among the best ever throws in Minnesota history.

Favorite memory outside of ALHS sports: One day in the spring of 1974, myself and a couple other classmates skipped afternoon classes only to run into Gus (Jim Gustafson), who was the athletic director at the time. He only gave us a fleeting glance, but said nothing. The next day he asked us what we were doing, and we said “not much” to which he replied “Don’t do it too often.” That act of kindness always stuck with me!

The most influential person in my athletic career: Donald Kropp, Southwest Junior High track coach and ALHS HOF coach. He taught me techniques that allowed me to enjoy success in a sport I enjoyed. This gave me a firm foundation and motivation going into ALHS track and field and later, Moorhead St. University.

Something most people don’t know about me: In the last six years I’ve lost over 100 pounds and have managed to keep it off. I’m currently under my high school graduation weight.

My advice for young athletes is: Identify the sport or sports you have a passion for then seek out opportunities to improve your skills and learn from knowledgeable people. This will not only help your current team, but also attract the attention of college coaches.

The 2023 Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame Reception is July 28, starting at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the downtown CVB office. Or go online to https://aledfoundation.org and then search the “Alumni/Educators” tab at the top. Since 2010, this event has been a fundraiser with all of the proceeds used to help reduce the cost of athletic participation for local student athletes.