Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Lindsey (Horejsi) Kozelsky Published 8:52 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Class of 2016

My family members and what I’m doing now: Husband, William, and I recently had a baby. I’m a fifth-grade teacher for Albert Lea Area Schools. My parents, Mark and Sue, live in Albert Lea. My in-laws, Timothy and Susan, are also in Albert Lea. My siblings are sister Krista (Anthony) Linn, Lilly, Mark, Lucy, Teddy, and Peter; sister Amy and fiancée Brandon Davis will be married mid-June. And my brother in law Andrew Kozelzky.

ALHS sports played: Swimming, track and field

Favorite ALHS sports memory: My senior year, our team won the Big Nine swimming title, and go.t third in the state. It was also a thrill to set the national record in the 100-yard breaststroke that year as well.

Favorite memory outside of ALHS sports: Teachers such as Kurt Barickman, Jim Haney, Margo Wayne, Kevin Gentz and Kim Meyer all had a huge impact on me.

The most influential person in my athletic career: Coaches Joey Clapp, Erik Johnson, Jeff Jimenez, Bryce Becker, Mark Vininski, Alex Lindstrom and head coach Jon Schmitz

Something most people don’t know about me: I also trained in classical ballet and pointe for over 10 years.

My advice for young athletes is: Remain focused and consistent and don’t be too hard on yourself. Keep training and trust the process. Know that ups and downs are always part of sports. Enjoy the memories with your teammates also.

The 2023 Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame Reception is July 28, starting at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the downtown CVB office. Or go online to https://aledfoundation.org and then search the “Alumni/Educators” tab at the top. Since 2010, this event has been a fundraiser with all of the proceeds used to help reduce the cost of athletic participation for local student athletes.