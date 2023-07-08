My trip to Perry, Oklahoma Pt. 2 Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

A week or so later I was at work and received a call from a number I didn’t recognize. It was Perry Oklahoma.

“It a miracle, it a miracle,” she shouted on the other end of the phone! She lived!

The E. coli caused some organ failure, thus she had a liver and kidney transplant, which were very successful. She goes to school, plays and is a thriving 10-year-old girl. Here’s how the miracle unfolded.

The doctor was in the parents’ waiting room at the hospital preparing to tell them their little precious one was not going to survive as a nurse came running in.

“We have a pulse, we have a pulse.”

The doctor and nurses did CPR on her the whole day, not giving up!

The parents shared later that in all the weeks at the hospital prior to and after the interaction with the nurse running in and announcing she had found a pulse, they had never seen this nurse. Only that time in the waiting room.

I told Perry, Oklahoma, “she was probably an angel.”

“For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.” — Psalm 91:11 ESV

Fast forward to recently. We were traveling through again and we stopped in Perry to rest our weary bodies after nine hours of driving. Once again, come morning Mrs.

Perry Oklahoma was cleaning the breakfast area. It was a delightful reunion. We reminisced about the miracle, saw updated pictures and hugged. She called for her husband, and the talk went on for another hour.

In the past he would stand about six feet in distance, and this time there was not the chasm. We had a deep, heartfelt catch-up on their family, traditions and values they install in their (now) almost adult boys. It was hard to say goodbye, but we needed to get on the road.

As this time approached, Greggy asked, “Well, where are you spiritually these days?”

Mr. Perry Oklahoma shared their belief system, and Greg asked if he could leave a trac that talks about having a relationship with Jesus. Mr. Perry Oklahoma was very cordial and said, “Sure.” I interjected that it was important to seek truth.

Lastly they asked us to continue to pray for them. They need workers at the hotel. Thus Greggy’s prayer has been that Christian workers would be employed, work hard and honor Christ in their actions.

“Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” — John 14:6, NIV

Will you join me in praying today for them? Will you commit to praying for the Perry, Oklahomas in your life; those we love, have interactions with and our neighbors who don’t walk in the victory, freedom, joy and healing power of Jesus’ saving grace?

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus