No injuries reported in Albert Lea garage fire

Published 9:10 am Friday, July 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Albert Lea Fire Rescue responds to a fire in a garage at 110 N. Ermina Ave. Thursday afternoon. Photo courtesy Tom Jones

No injuries were reported in a fire at 110 Ermina Ave. N. in Albert Lea Thursday afternoon.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:24 p.m. to the home, where crews found the detached garage engulfed in flames. They confirmed no one was inside the garage and the resident was standing outside the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and remained on scene to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. Damages are estimated at $5,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

