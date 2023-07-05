Parting shot

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Submitted

Lens and Shutter Club member John Eisterhold took this photo in the late afternoon at Shoff Park in Albert Lea.

More Albert Lea Magazine

Transforming a cast: Albert Lea Community Theatre’s costume warehouse has thousands of items to pull from for productions

Books you can’t live without: Jennie’s 2023 Reading Resolution

Streaming madness

Dress up one of summer’s most popular meals

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections