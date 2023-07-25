Patricia Mary Kermes passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023 at Thorne Crest nursing home. She was born on February 9, 1933 to Thomas and Mary O’Connor at the family farm near Blooming Prairie, MN. She attended school in Blooming Prairie and went to teacher’s training in Austin, MN. She was united in marriage to Philip Kermes on June 29, 1954 and they resided on their family farm outside of Hayward, MN. Together they had nine children. She taught in country schools until the birth of her eldest child. She loved gardening, especially her flower gardening. She was an avid bowler for many years, having been on many bowling leagues. She was very social and loved parties and visiting. She was very involved in her church and she taught Catechism, was a member of the guild and served on various committees in her church. She also loved playing cards, having hosted many card parties at her home. She and Phil loved dancing and they met at a dance at the Terp ballroom. They also went on several snowmobiling trips with friends. She was a fantastic cook having taken over the family cooking at age 12 for her mother when her mother started teaching school. But most of all she loved being a farmer’s wife.

She is survived by her children Sharon Dempewolf (Mark), Susan Runden (Mark), Matt Kermes (Tina), Rita Kermes, Mark Kermes (Anne), Jackie Heir (Toby), Neil Kermes, son in laws Randy Farris (Renae Bolinger) and Gary Johnson (Sandy), 20 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren and her sister Frances Njos Bramstedt.

She was preceded in death by her husband Philip, her children Kathy Farrris, JoAnne Johnson, daughter in law Connie Kermes, son in law Mark Trapp, parents Thomas and Mary O’Connor and parents in law Harry and Henrietta Kermes. Along with several in laws, nieces a nephew and her siblings Thomas O’Connor and Eileen Ptacek.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Bayview funeral home. Her funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 28 at St. Theodores Catholic Church. Memorials can be made anywhere as she donated to many charities.

The family would like to thank the staff at Thorne Crest for taking such wonderful care of Mom.