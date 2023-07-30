Ramp closures on southbound I-35 begin Monday south of Owatonna Published 1:38 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

Motorists on Interstate 35 will find exit and on-ramp closures for four days at Steele County Road 4 and the Straight River Southbound Rest Area beginning Monday as crews resurface the ramps south of Owatonna, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Access to the southbound rest area will be closed until the work is completed.

The following detours will take place:

Southbound I-35 motorists will be detoured past the Steele County Road 4 exit (Exit 32). Motorists will continue south on I-35 to Highway 30 (Ellendale, Exit 26) and turn (left) east, cross the bridge to take the entrance ramp to northbound I-35 and use the northbound I-35 exit at Steele County Road 4.

Motorists traveling on Steele County Road 4 who want to enter southbound I-35 will be detoured to Steele County Road 3 southbound to make a right turn onto Highway 30 west and then to the I-35 interchange.

Email newsletter signup

The ramp closures will last four days and are part of the highway resurfacing project spanning approximately 8.8 miles of I-35 from Highway 30 to Steele County Road 31.

Construction maps and more project details can be found at the project website.