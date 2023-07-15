Robin Gudal: Forgiveness means chains are gone Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“Forgiveness is sweeping our heart of little offenses before they cause BIG problems.” — Finding the Freedom to Move on, Lysa Terkeurst

“Have you ever held tightly to an offense? Hand your offense over into Jesus’ hands. At the cross, give it away. Jesus needs to bring about justice. Forgive the hurt. Choose to forgive the injury and how it has affected you. Give up the right. Forgive the ramifications that came from the offense. Choose to forgive yourself, for the way you responded (no shame or blame). Forgive; put it down and start fresh.” — Michelle Fritze sermon

Email newsletter signup

Not only does forgiveness change the title of your story, it changes the ending as well.

Forgiveness in the original Greek is aphiemi, and it means “to let go from one’s power, possession, to let go, let escape.” Biblical forgiveness means cutting someone loose. This word picture is one in which the unforgiven is roped to the back of the unforgiving. When we refuse to forgive, we bind ourselves to what we hate. When we forgive, we cut the person loose from our backs and set ourselves free as well.

“Forgiveness can also be seen in full terms of canceling a debt. In the Old Testament, when someone paid a debt, a notice of the debt paid in full was nailed to the lender’s door. That is what Jesus did when he was nailed to the cross — our debt was paid in full and nailed to Heaven’s door. When you forgive your spouse, friend, co-worker, or family member, you cancel a debt, which they never could have paid back anyway.” — “Lovestruck,” Sharon Jaynes

“Forgiveness leads to life. The first step to forgiving is to receive God’s forgiveness and let it really penetrate the deepest part of your being. Forgiveness is a two-way street: God forgives you and you forgive others. Forgiveness is a choice we make. We base our decision not on what we feel like doing but on what we know is right.” — Stormie Omartian

“Forgive and you will be forgiven.” — Luke 6:37b, NIV

“Being chained in unforgiveness keeps you from the healing, joy, and restoration that are there for you.” — Stormie Omartian

“My chains are gone, I’ve been set free. My God, my savior has ransomed me, and like a flood his mercy reigns. Unending love, amazing grace.” — “Amazing Grace” lyrics

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.