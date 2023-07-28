It is with great sadness in our hearts that the family of Ruth Ann (Overgaard) Maschka announce her passing. Ruth died on July 22, 2023. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death. A visitation will be held at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Monday July 31, 2023 from 3-5pm, with a private family service to follow.

Ruth was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, and sister. Born on December 27, 1932, Ruth was the cherished daughter of Alice and Peter Overgaard. Ruth’s dad always told her that on the day she was born, “the frost on the trees made it seem like a fairyland.” She was baptized and confirmed at East Freeborn Lutheran church. She graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1950 and attended Luther College for a year. Ruth was a worker and had a variety of jobs. She married Glen Ballandby, in 1952 and they had 7 children. Raising her family was her lifelong career. Ruth married Richard Maschka in 1975 and they moved to their cabin in Pine City, MN on the banks of the Snake River, in 1982. Ruth was a loving and beautiful woman. She had a great smile and a wonderful laugh. She was a great listener and could always be counted on when she was needed. She loved being with family, reading, learning new things, and she was known for creating the most magnificent afghans and sweaters, for family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her children Julie (Dave) Mumaugh, Lisa Medd, Sandra (Tim) Hassing, Sheila (Alan) Helgerson, Heidi (Myron) Lewis, Chad Ballandby, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, her brother Dr. Peter (Mimi) Overgaard, her sister-in-law Janet Overgaard along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Glen Ballandby & Richard Maschka; son Randee Ballandby; daughters-in-law Kim Ballandby, Jodi Ballandby; son-in-law Daniel Medd; grandchildren Joshua, Wyatt and Katie Medd, Jeni Helgerson, niece Diane Overgaard and brother Paul Overgaard.