Sarah Stultz: Check out the beauty around us in Albert Lea Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

On Monday evening, we decided to go for a walk on the Blazing Star Trail.

I’m ashamed to admit the last time we actually walked on the trail was probably a year ago.

But that night we felt a nudge and had some time to get out and get some exercise — not to mention, the temperature that day was fantastic.

Over the years that trail has been our walking trail of choice. While I wouldn’t say that right now we are “regulars” at the trail, we have had several periods over the years when that has been the case. We would at least be out there a couple days a week.

What I love about the figure-eight loop is that it’s manageable for people of varying levels of fitness and even doable for most children — whether they’re in a stroller or walking or riding a bike themselves.

I can remember walking on that trail in the past after having our first child and then our second, and then I remember walking while the kids were loaded up in a double stroller as we made our way out to Myre-Big Island State Park and back.

The last few years, my husband and I have gone with our son, who is now 11, and our dog.

My husband and our dog usually lead the way while Landon and I often trail a little bit behind.

Over the years we have seen all kinds of wildlife while walking the trail, including birds, turtles and deer, and it’s usually a pretty educational experience.

We hear all kinds of noises — such as geese and frogs — and enjoy taking in the breeze off of Albert Lea Lake on the back side of the loop. Occasionally we get surprised with a new animal to view.

One of my treasured photos is of my daughter, Sophie, crouched down next to a turtle about eight to 10 inches across. I also have photos of the kids bundled up as if it were early spring and we took advantage of a sunny day though the walk was still a little brisk.

On Monday within the first few steps of being on the trail, I immediately noticed how the trail had transformed since the last time we were there. Not only did the figure-eight loop recently get new blacktop, but I couldn’t believe how much the greenery on the trail had grown.

I almost felt like it was a new trail, and it was even more beautiful and shaded than ever.

That night after we were done walking, I thought about all the beauty that is around us that we take for granted or let pass us by. All we have to do is get out, slow down our lives and take a moment to soak up some nature.

I know I’m already looking forward to going back.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.