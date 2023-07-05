Scott B. Bolduan

Scott Bernard Bolduan, 58 of New Richland, MN passed away on June 21, 2023 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Scott was born on December 21, 1964 in Albert Lea, MN to Bernard and Marian (Stock) Bolduan. He was raised on the family farm by New Richland, MN and graduated from New Richland – Hartland High School in 1983. He later went on to attend Mankato State University, graduating in 1990.

Scott spent most of his life living in the Minneapolis area while working in the insurance, computer, and finance areas. In 2015 he moved back to the family farm in New Richland to be closer to and care for family. With a renewed love for rural life, Scott thoroughly enjoyed assisting his uncle, Orville Bolduan and cousin, Dennis Bolduan with farming and offered a helping hand wherever needed.

Scott had a deep love for his two cats, Paulie and Bobbie, and a true appreciation for wildlife and birdwatching. He rarely would be seen without his binoculars. His other interests included bowling, pool, and taking care of things at the family farm. His great niece and nephews always brought a smile to his face.

His kind heart and smile will be forever and sadly missed by all those who loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marian Bolduan of New Richland, MN; sister, Cindy Espe of New Richland, MN; niece, Lynsi (Mark) Romportl and their children, Bernie and Forrest of Mantorville, MN; nephew, Brandon (Kaylee) Espe and their son, Isaac of Austin, MN; uncles, Orville Bolduan and Douglas (Jane) Stock; and cousins, Dennis (Melissa) Bolduan, Sue Ann (John) Burke, Jennifer Stock, Alison Stock, Todd Stock, and Neil (Leigh Ann) Stock, Karen (Jake) Jackson, Linda (George) Kurzik, and Richard Mehls.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Bernard in 2013; grandparents; along with many aunts and uncles.

Scott’s family will greet guests at a visitation on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Friedrich’s Funeral Home in New Richland, MN; Pastor Scott Williams will officiate at a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM following the visitation.

Scott’s ashes will be scattered at the family farm. Although he was taken from us too soon, his memory will live in our hearts forever.

Along with flowers to memorialize Scott, the family requests donations to be made to The Humane Societies of either Waseca or Freeborn County, honoring Scott’s love for animals.