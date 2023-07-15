Sports Memories: Elks hosts soccer shoot Published 8:51 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Former Albert Lea basketball player Ben Woodside was on the roster of the Athletes in Action team that was representing the United States at the William Jones Cup Tournament in Taipei, Taiwan.

Winners in the 12- and 13-year- old girls’ division at the Albert Lea Elks Soccer Shoot were Brooke Hanson, Cammy Tewes and Sarah Niebuhr.

The Albert Lea U-15 boys’ soccer team secured a berth in the state tournament with a 3-0 win over Northfield. The team was coached by Scott Pirsig.

Luke Grossman, Connor Kortan and Aaron Klatt each had two RBIs to lead the Albert Lea American Legion baseball team to a 12-10 win over Faribault. The team was coached by Jack Kortan.

20 years

Wade Flattum pitched a complete game to lead the Glenville-Emmons American Legion baseball team to a 3-1 victory over the Albert Lea VFW team.

The Minnesota Thunder AAU girls’ basketball team won the Star of the North State Games held in Rochester. Team members from Albert Lea included: Cara Thorn, Nike Hendrickson, Liz Thompson, Hali Hendrickson, Whitney Wilson, Jessica Sosebee, Amanda Arends, Leah Walters and Kat Ladwig.

Burch Donovan of Albert Lea scored a hole-in-one at Green Lea Golf Course on the 131-yard No. 13 using a nine-iron.

Matt Trygstad recorded his 200th career hit as a member of the Albert Lea Colonels. He was also coaching the Albert Lea VFW baseball team.

50 years

Steve Falk went three-for-four to lead the Indians over the Twins in Southwest Cubs baseball. Scott Duhrkopf threw a one-hitter in the win.

Coach Ed Stalker’s Albert Lea American Legion B baseball team defeated Glenville 8-1. Jon Dziura picked up the win with Faron Bremseth taking the loss.

In American League softball action, Russ Furland was on the mound as COPI downed Cozy Bar 11-3. Larry Goodnature hit a home run for COPI.

A three-run home run in the first inning by Wayne Wacholz led Hayward to a 6-3 victory over Faribault. Gerald Wacholz, Vern Frydenlund and Curt Larson each had two hits in the win.

Albert Lea boys’ basketball coach Orrie Jirele was a guest coach at the third session of the Campion Championship Basketball Camp held in Prairie Du Chein, Wis. Gail Goodrich of the Los Angeles Lakers was the headliner for the session.

Upcoming event

Minnesota sports historians should plan on attending a talk by author Patrick C. Borzi at the Albert Lea City Council Chambers at 2 p.m. July 23. He will discuss his book “Minnesota Made Me,” which looks at the careers of three dozen Minnesota athletes from the past. Admission is free.