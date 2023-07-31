STORAGE AUCTION
Published 6:16 am Monday, July 31, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That the personal described as flows, to-wit:
Property stored in Unit A-23, currently leased to, Muguel Garza
Property stored in Unit B-18, currently leased to, Jonathan E Anderson
Property stored in Unit C-10, currently leased to, Alyssa Barrientos
Property stored in Unit D-24, currently leased to, Kathleen Knutson
Will be sold at public auction by R&R Mini Storage, 2409 Myers Road, Albert Lea, MN On Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and of advertising therefore followed, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees.
This will be a cash sale only.
