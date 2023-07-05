Streaming madness Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

“Air”

Available on Amazon Prime

Review by Deanna Rochleau

Every few months I receive an email from the lovely Sarah Stultz asking if I would like to contribute a review for the latest issue of Albert Lea Magazine. Why yes, I do want to contribute. We let each other know what we are reviewing so there are no overlaps.

Sometimes I even know exactly what I want to review because I liked the programming so much. Or that one time when I really didn’t like it. One time I even called dibs on a program I was looking forward to in the future. Other times I have had to think, “Have I watched anything worth mentioning?” This time I found myself having to think for a while. Then my husband said, “Let’s watch this Michael Jordan movie (‘Air’) on Prime.”

I knew about (Nike) Air Jordans, but I didn’t know the story of how they came to be. “Air” tells the story so well. It’s fast-paced, funny and heartwarming. The acting is top notch, And who remembers the ’80s and the good ’80s music? The soundtrack is amazing — we sang and laughed through it all.

We finished the movie and I immediately emailed my pick to Sarah.This was my exact message, “Just watched Air on Prime. I’m calling dibs! So good!”

“Man of the House”

Available on Freevee Network

Review by Kim Herfindahl

Texas ranger Sharp, played by Tommy Lee Jones, is assigned to protect the Texas Longhorns cheer squad after they witness the killing of a federal informant. Sharp goes undercover as the assistant coach and moves into the squad’s sorority house and begins the arduous and comical task of attempting to keep the girls safe.

This lighthearted comedy is an easy watch for anyone.

“The Mother”

Available on Netflix

Review by Kim Ehrich

“The Mother” is an action-packed story that portrays the undeniable love a mother has for her child. Jennifer Lopez was a well fit for the lead actress role in this movie as she captured the character’s emotion, determination and fierceness perfectly. The thriller dives into the depths a mother would go to protect her child as word arises that her past is resurfacing. Faced with new danger and vengeance, she is met face-to-face with a daughter that has no memory of her. The story unfolds and keeps you at the edge of your seat as you ponder the true extent of a mother’s devotion.

“Creed III”

Available on Amazon Prime

Review by Sarah Stultz

My husband and I enjoyed the first two “Creed” movies, so when we saw that “Creed III” had started streaming on Amazon Prime, we eagerly decided to give it a try.

The movie continues the story of Adonis Creed, son of Apollo from the “Rocky” movies. After finding success as a boxer, Adonis has retired to focus on family while running a boxing academy.

Donnie’s life is going well until a friend from the past, Dame, who was a former Golden Gloves winner, is released from prison and wants to return to the ring to claim what he lost years prior when he was arrested for an incident that Donnie was a part of.

Donnie returns to the ring to take on his former friend for the championship in a fight that will force him to face his past. Will Donnie remain the champion?

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

Available on Netflix

Review by Chelsey Bellrichard

Yes, another romantic comedy movie — but this one is actually super good. It’s lighthearted and fun, and of course if you love those types of movies anyhow, then this one’s for you!

It starts off as any Rom-Com does, with an unexpected breakup, and of course she has a cool job — in this case it’s a travel executive. She then of course accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. So then, like always, along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese tour guide.

This is a good movie for a girls’ night in or to just watch by yourself!