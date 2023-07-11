Teenager pleads not guilty to pulling gun on employee at Walmart Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Prosecutor seeking to try 16-year-old as an adult

The 16-year-old Albert Lea boy charged with pulling a gun on a Walmart employee who reportedly tried to stop him from shoplifting last month pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court to his charges.

Ta Ka Paw faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of possessing ammunition, a pistol or assault weapon while under 18; and one count of dangerous weapons-intentionally pointing a gun.

The hearing, while in juvenile court, was open to the public because of the nature of the charges and Paw’s age.

Assistant Freeborn County Attorney Erin O’ Brien requested a certification hearing, which will determine whether Paw should be tried as an adult, and Paw’s public defender, Peter Plunkett, requested a probable cause hearing.

According to court documents, a loss prevention employee at Walmart told police he had observed Paw and a group of three others taking items, pulling off price tags and placing the tags in a grocery bag.

When Paw reportedly walked past the point of sale at the store with two items in a grocery bag without paying for them, the loss prevention employee tried to confront him and asked him to go to the loss prevention office. Paw then reportedly dropped one of the items on the ground, and the employee grabbed the bag with the other item from him. Paw reportedly took a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee about five feet away.

In video footage, Paw could be seen grabbing the slide on the handgun with his left hand. He reportedly pointed the gun again at the employee, holding the gun with both hands. The slide on the handgun appeared to be locked back.

Paw ultimately fled the store and could be seen in the video running to a vehicle in the west side of the parking lot and getting in the backseat.

He was arrested the next day near the intersection of Frank Avenue and Fifth Street.

Paw will continue to be held pending his next hearing. The probable cause hearing has been slated for July 24 and the certification hearing for July 31.