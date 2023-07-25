Temperatures to soar rest of this week Published 10:26 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The heat index in Albert Lea is expected to reach 100 Thursday afternoon as temperatures are rising, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the weather agency, the heat index is expected to reach 93 on Tuesday, 96 on Wednesday, 100 on Thursday and 97 on Friday.

With the excessive heat, people should avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if outside or in a building without air conditioning. They should also stay in air-conditioned areas when possible, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink water often.

People should also check on their friends, family and neighbors during her waves.

Hot overnight temperatures will elevate the heat risk, with little cooling relief overnight.

The Twin Cities metro and south-central Minnesota are expected to have the highest risk for excessive heat.

Thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday and on Wednesday.