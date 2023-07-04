Vehicle runs into Home Federal building

Published 6:31 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By alexguerrero

A car crashed into the Home Federal Savings Bank building Monday afternoon. The car sustained some front-end damage. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune

More News

Three men missing from boat in the Mississippi River in Minnesota

Teenager charged with pulling gun on Walmart employee

Farm & City Days this weekend in New Richland

Lake Mills gearing up for annual city festival

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections