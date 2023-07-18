Wilma May Turnbull, 93, of Albert Lea passed away on Saturday July 15, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

She was born April 21, 1930 to Oscar and Florence Leir (Millard) in Murdo, South Dakota. As a young child, Wilma moved to Randolph, MN. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1948 and attended Winona State College for elementary education.

Wilma married Donald Turnbull in 1951 at Central Lutheran Church in Aurora, Illinois. They lived briefly in Mahtomedi before moving to Albert Lea in 1954 when Donald joined his father in business at Turnbull Tire. In addition to raising their five children, Wilma enjoyed being a homemaker most of her life and later also worked at Just For Her for ten years. She was a long-standing member of First Lutheran Church.

Email newsletter signup

Family and so many close friends were cherished benefits of her life. She was a knowledgeable and enthusiastic supporter of many sports and especially enjoyed watching football, baseball and tennis on television. She enjoyed cooking for all social gatherings. She was the go to seamstress for all family members and avid reader. Within the family, Wilma was known as “Shotgun Willie” for her competitiveness in various dice, card and board games. She loved winter getaways to the Virgin Islands and California to visit her sons. Most enjoyable of all was the time spent with her children and grandchildren. In later life, deafness and dementia challenged her ability to socialize or communicate effectively although her best friends never stopped visiting and writing.

Wilma is survived by her children, Lynn (John) Paulson, Scott (Lillian) Turnbull, Mark (Nancy) Turnbull, David Turnbull and Tom (Krissy Jacobs) Turnbull; grandchildren Jenna, Pete, Melissa, Mike, Becca, Kelsey, Evan, Morgan and nine great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, Oscar and Florence, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, sister Virginia Kautz, brother Max Leir and half- brothers Harold Millard and Lannie Mathieson

The family would like to thank the staff of Thorne Crest and St. Croix Hospice for the loving and tender care given to our mother. Memorials may be addressed to St. Croix Hospice, First Lutheran Church or Thorne Crest. A private funeral service will be held later in August.