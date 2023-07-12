Window broken, office broken into and other reports Published 9:13 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A window was reported broken out and an office broken into at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday at 103 E. Front St. in Hayward.

1 arrested on warrant

Zachery Carlyle Vangen, 30, was arrested on a warrant at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Fire reported in warming station

A fire was reported in a warming station at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday at 2006 E. Main St. The owners believed they had the fire out, and the fire department came to check out hotspots.

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen out of a driveway at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday at 640 E. Seventh St. The theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. and the time of the call.

Tires slashed

Police received a report of two tires that were slashed on a vehicle at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 522 W. College St.

Tires reported popped

Four tires were reported popped on a vehicle at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at 210 E. Front St. The damage reportedly occurred sometime after 2 a.m.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday at 1651 W. Main St. The incident happened between 8:50 and 10:05 a.m.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.