1 arrested for DWI and other reports Published 10:55 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Police arrested Challen Alfred Bena Hernandez, 23, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a male pounding on a door at 1:01 a.m. Sunday at 1301 Garfield Ave.

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:20 a.m. Friday at Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street.

Window reported damaged

Two pellet holes were reported in a window at 7:50 a.m. Friday at 719 Sheridan St.

Thefts reported

A purse with a wallet, money and keys was reported stolen at 9:59 a.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave.

A generator and a cell phone were reported stolen at 9:49 p.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave.

A set of keys and a wallet were reported stolen out of a cart at 7:17 p.m. Sunday at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave. The keys were found in another cart, but the wallet was still missing.

Storage units broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 220 North Star Road in Alden. A TV, tools and other items were taken.

A lock was reported broken and items were rummaged through in a storage unit at 6:24 p.m. Friday at 713 Spark Ave.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 53, on local warrants at 10:49 p.m. Saturday at 909 Janson St.

4 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Madison Pearl Handy, 18, and Gracie Enser, 19, for underage drinking, along with two juveniles for underage drinking and curfew violations at 12:53 a.m. Sunday at 603 Troy Road.

Damage reported

A mirror was reported broken at 10:37 a.m. Sunday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

1 cited for shoplifting

Police cited Lindsay Elioza Navarro, 30, for misdemeanor theft at 6:01 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.