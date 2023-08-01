1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Published 10:55 am Monday, August 28, 2023
Police arrested Challen Alfred Bena Hernandez, 23, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a male pounding on a door at 1:01 a.m. Sunday at 1301 Garfield Ave.
Vehicle reported stolen
A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:20 a.m. Friday at Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street.
Window reported damaged
Two pellet holes were reported in a window at 7:50 a.m. Friday at 719 Sheridan St.
Thefts reported
A purse with a wallet, money and keys was reported stolen at 9:59 a.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave.
A generator and a cell phone were reported stolen at 9:49 p.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave.
A set of keys and a wallet were reported stolen out of a cart at 7:17 p.m. Sunday at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave. The keys were found in another cart, but the wallet was still missing.
Storage units broken into
A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 220 North Star Road in Alden. A TV, tools and other items were taken.
A lock was reported broken and items were rummaged through in a storage unit at 6:24 p.m. Friday at 713 Spark Ave.
1 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 53, on local warrants at 10:49 p.m. Saturday at 909 Janson St.
4 cited for underage drinking
Police cited Madison Pearl Handy, 18, and Gracie Enser, 19, for underage drinking, along with two juveniles for underage drinking and curfew violations at 12:53 a.m. Sunday at 603 Troy Road.
Damage reported
A mirror was reported broken at 10:37 a.m. Sunday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.
1 cited for shoplifting
Police cited Lindsay Elioza Navarro, 30, for misdemeanor theft at 6:01 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.