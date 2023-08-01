1 arrested for DWI, meth possession Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Police arrested Cody Lee Hanson, 36, for driving while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday at 1803 Knoll Drive.

Thefts reported

Email newsletter signup

A tire jack and cash were reported stolen at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday at 89309 State Highway 251 in Austin.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Skye Simone Jensen, 21, for domestic assault at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at 611 Freeborn Ave.

Bike reported stolen

A Mongoose red, blue and white bike was reported stolen at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday from a house near the intersection of St. Mary Avenue and West Avenue.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Sherri Lynn Adams, 62, on an arrest and detain hold at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at 424 E. Seventh St.

Graffiti reported

Graffiti was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday at 217 S. Newton Ave.

Child injured in collision with vehicle

A 10-year-old girl was reportedly injured in a collision with a vehicle at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday on Milo Avenue. The child was reportedly biking with no brakes and ran into a vehicle. The girl was taken to the hospital.