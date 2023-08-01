1 arrested on multiple charges and other reports

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Lloyd Albert Theodore Weller, 41, on an EOD warrant, disorderly conduct, fifth-degree assault, fleeing on foot and giving a false name at 10:45 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St.

 

Door reported damaged

Email newsletter signup

Damage was reported to a door at the movie theater in Albert Lea at 8:48 a.m. Monday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

 

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Alec Vanlee Harpestad, 27, on an EOD warrant at 2:14 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St.

 

1 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Blaze Leonard Stenseth, 18, for under 21 alcohol consumption after receiving a report at 9:38 p.m. Monday of a male jumping in front of cars near Margaretha Avenue and 19th Street.

 

 

More News

No injuries reported in Albert Lea garage fire

Area author publishes young adult book

Council approves ordinance restricting cannabis use in public places

5 things to do this week: Daisy Fest, flea market, music and more

Print Article