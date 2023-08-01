1 arrested on multiple charges and other reports Published 11:29 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Police arrested Lloyd Albert Theodore Weller, 41, on an EOD warrant, disorderly conduct, fifth-degree assault, fleeing on foot and giving a false name at 10:45 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St.

Door reported damaged

Damage was reported to a door at the movie theater in Albert Lea at 8:48 a.m. Monday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Alec Vanlee Harpestad, 27, on an EOD warrant at 2:14 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St.

1 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Blaze Leonard Stenseth, 18, for under 21 alcohol consumption after receiving a report at 9:38 p.m. Monday of a male jumping in front of cars near Margaretha Avenue and 19th Street.