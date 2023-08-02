2 injured in rollover crash on I-35 south of Albert Lea Published 7:20 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after their truck went off of Interstate 35 and rolled.

Reed Hogate, 79, of Highland, California, and Troy Reed Hogate, 57, of Sherwood, Oregon, both were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated both men were in a 1998 Ford Ranger southbound on I-35 near milepost 4 when the truck lost control and rolled at 1:33 p.m.

Reed Hogate was listed as the driver and Troy Hogate as the passenger.

Both men were listed as wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenviille Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.