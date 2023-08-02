2 injured in rollover crash on I-35 Published 7:00 am Monday, August 21, 2023

Two people were injured Saturday night on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea after a vehicle rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicated Erhumwerese Clara Amadasun, 23, of Bloomington was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Interstate 35 near milepost 14 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 10:53 p.m.

Amadasun and her passenger, Eghe Beautiful Amadasun, 16, of Bloomington, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Email newsletter signup

The report stated both were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.