2 injured in rollover crash on I-35

Published 7:00 am Monday, August 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Two people were injured Saturday night on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea after a vehicle rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicated Erhumwerese Clara Amadasun, 23, of Bloomington was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Interstate 35 near milepost 14 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 10:53 p.m.

Amadasun and her passenger, Eghe Beautiful Amadasun, 16, of Bloomington, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Email newsletter signup

The report stated both were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

More News

What Minnesota campaign veterans will watch for in GOP presidential debate

Excessive heat warning issued through Thursday

Sports Memories: Albert Lea grad is head softball coach at Missouri college

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Give all of our burdens to God

Print Article