20th annual Bolan Fall Event next weekend Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The Bolan Fall event will be on Aug. 26 at the Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center, 4206 Tulip Lane in Bolan.

A freewill donation pancake breakfast will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

The Bolan Trinity UWC Women in Faith Bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a bake sale, produce, crafts and white elephant sales in the lower level of the schoolhouse. A luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include scalloped potatoes and ham, coleslaw and fresh baked bread, homemade jam and beverages. Drive-in and takeout will be offered.

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and free for preschool and younger.

Sam Crosser of Osage will perform from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration for the Linda Kenison Lindsay Memorial Bike Ride starts at 8:30 a.m., with departure at 9 a.m. Distances vary. Special shirts are available in advance or on day of. There is a suggested $10 donation to participate. Price includes homemade pie and ice cream.

The all-school photo will be at 12:45 p.m. with the county school program at 1 p.m. with former students and guest speaker William L. Sherman.