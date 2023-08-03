3 break-ins reported and other reports Published 8:31 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

A break-in was reported at 8:49 a.m. Monday at 104 E. Main St. in Geneva.

A church was reported broken into at 10:09 a.m. Monday at 200 Main St. in Hayward. The incident reportedly occurred sometime overnight.

A basement door was reported kicked down at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in Albert Lea. Several items were reported missing. The address was redacted from the police logs.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Dennis Cordelle Buttrom, 36, on a local warrant at 9:29 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies served a warrant on Lori Beth Castro, 32, at 1:17 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Thomas Gatwech, 25, on an out-of-state warrant at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at 2105 Stevens St.

Graffiti reported

Graffiti was reported in bathrooms at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at 102 Willamor Road.

Car shot up

A car was reported shot up at 6 p.m. Wednesday 702 Garfield Ave.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Terrance Dotson Richard, 43, on an arrest and detain hold at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday at 407 Park Ave.