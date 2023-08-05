5 things to do this week: Daisy Fest, flea market, music and more Published 3:15 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

1

Daisy Fest

The fourth annual Daisy Fest is slated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Central Park. The outdoor festival features food, drinks, yoga, shopping and more. Over 40 vendors will be on hand offering holistic and helpful items. There will even be a pet parade.

Email newsletter signup

2

Flea Market

Midwest Crossroads Sales will put on their Labor Day Weekend Flea Market running Friday to Sunday at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Described as the county’s biggest and best flea market, the event runs from 9 a.m Friday through 4 p.m. Sunday. The free admission event will feature antiques, original art, comic books, records, toys and more. For more information call 507-320-1717 or email midwestcrossroadsmarket@gmail.com The Freeborn County Fairgrounds are at 1105 Bridge Ave.

3

Tony Cuchetti Band

The Tony Couchetti Band will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fountain Lake Park as part of the free Thursdays on Fountain concert series. Born into a musical family, Cuchetti and his family have performed around the country, playing at malls, conventions, fairs and even Las Vegas.

4

Music Festival

There will be four days of music at Three Oak Vineyards and Winery/Three Oak Wines starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, when Todd Utpadel performs. Dan Bakken will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, 8th Avenue performs from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Easy Heart from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Lem Lob from 5:30 to 7 p.m. On Sunday, Tim Stoneking will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. and Steve Boyken from 4 to 6 p.m. There is a $10 cover. Three Oak is at 73505 225th St.

5

Farmers market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market — in the North Broadway parking lot on the corner of Broadway and Fountain street — provides a variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, coffee, crafts and more. The market is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.