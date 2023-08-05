5 things to do this week: ‘Equality at the ballot box,’ spaghetti, music and more Published 3:47 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

1

‘Equality at the Ballot Box’

Lorl Lahlum will present “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Grain Plains” starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. Lahlum and Molly Rozum have compiled a set of original essays that illuminate key aspects of the movement to uncover previously untold stories of the women who traveled immense distances to win over a diverse, often contentious public. Cost is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

Email newsletter signup

2

Spaghetti fundraiser

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 S. Washington Ave. Meal includes spaghetti, garlic bread and lettuce salad. There will also be a silent auction and bake sale. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

3

‘Women of Freeborn County’

In Observance of Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will have a self-guided tour featuring women who played a significant role in forming Freeborn County. The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Saturday during museum hours. Cost is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.

4

Wapsi River Ramblers

The Wapsi River Ramblers, a midwestern southern rock outlaw band with soul, performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lazy Acre Vineyard. Smokin’ Mana’s food truck will be there at 5 p.m. Lazy Acre Vineyard is located at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills.

5

‘Shakespeare in the Village’

“Shakespeare in the Village — Much Ado About Nothing” continues its run at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village this week with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The free experience includes food and the flavor of a mini-Renaissance festival with a picnic and play. Donations will be accepted at the event, with proceeds benefiting ACT and the museum. The event is a collaboration between Albert Lea Community Theatre and the museum. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.