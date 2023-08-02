Albert Lea 9-year-old is a fast-rising ninja Published 9:43 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Boy places 18th at international ninja event

Albert Lean James McGinnis, 9, secured the 18th spot in the competitive Ultimate Ninja Athlete World Finals in Orlando last week.

This feat was against 155 competitors in his age division, all of whom had to earn their place at the world competition through a rigorous qualification process, first winning local, then state or regional level competitions.

In only his second year of competition, James’s achievement of ranking 18th in the world stands testament to his dedication and talent, marking him as a promising rising star in the world of Ninja Athletics, according to a press release.