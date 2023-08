Albert Lea class of 1955 lunch reunion set Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The Albert Lea High School class of 1955 reunion luncheon is to be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Wedgewood Cove. The cost is $23 and includes the meal, coffee, tax and tip to be paid at the door that day. There will be four menu choices.

For reservations, contact Carmen Emmons Higashi at 623-285-5400 or merrihig37@gmail.com. Deadline for registration is Aug. 31.