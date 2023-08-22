Albert Lea students back in school Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The heat wasn’t out in full force by the start of the first day of school for students in Albert Lea Area Schools Tuesday morning. And even though it was still muggy out, students and staff were excited to return to school.

Superintendent Ron Wagner said during the Monday school board meeting teachers were excited to have students back.

Because of the warmer temperatures, Wagner said students are currently allowed to carry water bottles with them inside of the buildings.

“It should be a good day and I know teachers are prepared as well as our building leaders who have talked with our staff,” he said.

Kim Larson, principal at Halverson Elementary School, was happy for the new school year.

“Halverson is off to a great start to the 2023-24 school year,” she said in an email. “The teachers and staff decorated the sidewalks welcoming the students back to school. The families, caregivers, and community members did a great job preparing the students for the first day of school.

“The students arrived with smiles and excitement seeing their classmates and teachers. Lots of hugs, a few tears and many families for a great first day.”